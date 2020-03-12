Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, MARCH 9
• A report of theft on Highway 72 in Hollywood.
• A report of theft on Highway 71 in Flat Rock.
TUESDAY, MARCH 10
• A report of a stolen vehicle on Highway 71 in Dutton.
• A report of harassing communications on County road 165 in Pisgah.
• A report of a domestic issue on Hodges Street in Woodville.
• A report of a stolen vehicle on Sleepy Lane in Woodville.
• A report of theft was made at the Jackson County Courthouse.
• A report of assault at the Section City Hall.
ARRESTS
MONDAY, MARCH 9
• Ronald Bruce Adams, 56 of Ft. Payne, was charged with four counts of failure to pay.
• Tanner Nicholas Atchley, 24 of Woodville, was charged with DUI.
• Alexander James Barr, 20, homeless, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Terrence Bradford, 23 of Pisgah, was charged with receiving stolen property second degree.
• Elijah Dale Brown, 27 of Stevenson, was charged with using a false ID to obstruct justice, fleeing to elude on foot, two counts of burglary third degree and probation revocation.
• Ivey Danielle Cornelison, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Rebecca Jay Cunningham, 42 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Daniel Blake Posey, 32 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, four counts of failure to pay and drug court violation.
• Eric Maurice Scott, 36 of Hollywood, was charged with murder.
• Kelcey Leisshauwn Scott, 44 of Scottsboro, was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing a government operation.
TUESDAY, MARCH 10
• Thomas Anthony Berry, 66 of Woodville, was charged with domestic violence third degree – harassment.
• Cameron Bailey Guffey, 21 of Bryant, was charged with failure to pay, two counts of failure to appear and probation revocation.
• Trina Delores Haun, 44 of Hollywood, was charged with negotiating with a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Shecota Renae Hill, 28 of Dutton, was arrested on 12-hour sanction.
• Tony Ray Sargent, Jr., 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with probation revocation.
• Jarrett Landon Smith, 36 of Bryant, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
• Timothy Shannon Garner, 41 of New Hope, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, MARCH 9
• At 8:15 a.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia at the 3600 Block of Highway 79.
• At 11:02 a.m., a report of harassing communication on Broad Street.
• At 12:15 p.m., a report of burglary third degree at the 300 Block of Beverly Street.
• At 2:52 p.m., a report of utility diversion and theft third degree at the 500 Block of Center Street.
• At 5:19 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 7:30 p.m., a report of public intoxication at the 23000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 8:26 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree and interfering with a domestic violence call at the 200 Block of County Road 532.
TUESDAY, MARCH 10
• At 2:54 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree at the 80 Block of Wall Street.
• At 10:42 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
ARRESTS
MONDAY, MARCH 9
• Timothy Allen Bradford, 54 of Pisgah, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Robert W. Sherrell, 55 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Rayford Eugene Langley, 44 of Ft. Payne, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Nequita Denise Atherly, 33 of Ft. Payne, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Ronnie Lee Blair, 50 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Jerry Wayne Olinger, 61 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence – harassment and interfering with a domestic violence call.
• Jeremiah Wayne McCarver, 28 of Ft. Payne, was charged with failure to appear.
TUESDAY, MARCH 10
• William Lance Dawson, 35 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jessie Ray Brown, 24 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• James Edward Jenkins, Jr., 31 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
• Brenda Bearden, 42 of Flat Rock, was charged with failure to appear.
• Anthony Randall Shane Whitley, 46, homeless, was charged with failure to appear.
• Mawavea Nicole Moreno, 27 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
