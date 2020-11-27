As a paramedic, Jim Barnette has been tragedies to pets far too many times.
“I just wanted to do something about it,” said Barnette.
For over a year now, Barnette has been doing something. Barnette is providing oxygen kits for pets to local fire departments.
Last year, Scottsboro Fire Department received three of the kits. Each set contains different sizes of masks designed to fit pets large and small.
The masks provide a way to give oxygen to pets in the event of smoke inhalation from fire, and also adapt to fit equipment so responders can provide breaths for animals much like they would for a person.
“These kits allow first responders to apply much needed oxygen to your pet through a special delivery device made for animals,” said Barnette. “But funding in fire department grants and budgets do not allow them to purchase these kits due to it being a medical device and also not for humans.”
Barnette said through private donations and donations by Invisible Fence of Huntsville, kits have been obtained for every fire department in Jackson County.
