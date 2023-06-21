Friday was Jason Hepler’s last day serving as the Hollywood Police Chief. For his last action as Police Chief, he swore in Travis Stevens to become the newest Police Chief of Hollywood.
“I would like to thank the mayor and the Hollywood Town Council for this opportunity. I would also like to thank Chief Hepler for his years of service, the dedication to our profession and for the service to the people of Hollywood,” Stevens said in a statement. “It’s always nice to be recognized but now it’s time to go to work. To the people of Hollywood, I pray that as you get to know me you will recognize that I am here to help.”
“Chief Stevens will be an amazing asset to the town and I believe fully that he will continue to build on the foundation that we have established during my administration. I am excited to watch the town progress and the police department to become better,” Hepler said in a statement.
Hepler served as the police chief for 15 years, before making the decision to retire from law enforcement. While serving as police chief, Hepler researched and brought the K9 unit to the department, initiated an anti-bullying program in local schools, a K9 demonstration to encourage students to stay away from drugs as well as running the very first “Shop with a Hero” program in Jackson County.
“Hollywood has been amazing to me. They got behind my ideas, allowed me to run my department without making it difficult,” Hepler said. “Together, we grew the department in the right direction. A lot of people try to give me the credit, but I’m not foolish enough to believe I’m a self-made man or a one-person show. I had amazing people standing behind me and supporting my ideas. I worked with some of the best of the best right here in our little town.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.