A Henagar man is facing a charge of electronic solicitation of a child, following an investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
DeKalb Sheriff Nick Welden said the investigation unit received information of an adult male who was possibly having communications with an underage female.
After further investigation, authorities arrested Bobby Cole Howell, 27 of Henagar on Jan. 17. He was also charged with two counts of failure to appear.
“This type of behavior will not be tolerated,” said Welden. “I have said it many times, and I will say it many more, our children will always be our number one priority.”
Howell was taken to the DeKalb County Jail, where he remains on a $30,000 bond.
