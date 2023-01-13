Community College (NACC) as having the best cultural experiences of the 27 community colleges in Alabama. Intelligent.com notes that the college “has built a reputation for outstanding cultural arts programs in the region and the humanities.” Additionally, it is noted that the college has a state-of-the-art Mathematics, Science, and Engineering Technology Center, and is completely wired for Wi-Fi with 10-gig broadband.
“It is a fundamental value of the college that students have cultural experiences made available to them regardless of their major or certificates,” said Dr. David Campbell, president of NACC. “These cultural events expand their knowledge and interests. They are great for community involvement as well,” Campbell said. “We are proud to be able to provide these events to our students and the community.”
Among the events the college sponsors are a performance by the Alabama Ballet, featuring Cinderella on February 24; an annual Sand Mountain Soiree, featuring the renowned Interior Designer Beverly Farrington on March 4; a regionally respected Southern Writers Forum; a Latino Festival; a highly attended and popular Music on the Mountain Concert; creatively-themed music concerts by the college’s Concert Band, String Band, Jazz Band and Vocal Choir throughout the year; art displays; children’s storybook walks at the college’s nature trail sponsored by the NACC Learning Resources Center; the Cedar Hill Cemetery Stroll; teacher workshops; Broadway-like plays by the NACC Community Theater, featuring the play Matilda in April and two other major productions during the year; the band Alabama’s Songwriters Showcase; Student Robotic contests; Youth STEM workshops; an extraordinary NACC Gala; an NACC Boos and Paws Dog Costume Contest; a Golf Tournament; and a Tour of Homes Event.
“Our faculty, staff, and students love entertaining themselves with various events throughout the year also,” Campbell stated, “Such as with Halloween costume parties, a Christmas Fiesta with Latino dress, and a tamale luncheon by our Hispanic Hola Club.”
Intelligent.com ranks colleges and programs throughout the United States to help students find the right college for them. The company helps build guidelines for success. To achieve zero bias in its rankings, Intelligent.com accepts no advertising or affiliate relationships with schools. The last two years Intelligent.com has ranked Northeast either first or second as the overall Best Community College of the 27 in Alabama.
“We take education very seriously at Northeast, and our student transfer success rate, job placement rate, five Aspen Prize recognitions, and completion rate all reflect this,” Campbell stated. “Having enjoyable, fun, stimulating activities and events on campus is a part of this. Additionally, we are adding sports to our activities.
NACC now has golf and eSports teams, with men’s and women’s cross country starting in Fall 2023, and women’s softball complete with a state-of-the art stadium starting in Fall 2024. Soccer and women’s volleyball may be added soon as well. The college also features the beautiful Trouper/Roscoe statue in honor of the school mascots, Trouper the Mustang and Roscoe the Campus Dog. Keeping with a literary/cultural theme, Big Fish Author Daniel Wallace, an Alabama native and friend of the college and its Writers’ Forum, wrote the narrative for the statue.
