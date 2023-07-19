During Monday’s Scottsboro City Council Meeting, Project manager Jim Olyniec reported to the city council for a bid for the Pickleball Complex pavilion, while also providing an update on the work being done.
“There’s lots of good news, the last two weeks have been banner weeks for the project. The courts have asphalt…. All the fence posts are in so the only thing on the courts that are needed is for the asphalt to cure out and put a special surfacing on it, the same kind they put on the tennis courts, paint it, stripe it put up the nets and it’ll be ready for play. I’m telling folks it’ll be about the end of August (before play can begin) because it has to cure for 30 days,” Olyniec said.
The pavilion is designed to be 30x36 and the low bid came out to $89,500 from TCB Electric and Contracting. Olyniec requested that the council accept that bid as well provide an up to $5,000 contingency, reporting that the bid actually came below what was originally estimated, being $100,000. The contingency would be used for unexpected conditions and that though none are anticipated, the contingency funds would allow for quick decisions to be made. In closing, Olyniec reports that including the $89,500 bid with the $5,000 contingency requested tonight, the project has committed $350,000 to the project, with the remaining work for the complex will be less than $50,000, meaning that the project should be completed within the $400,000 budget previously approved by the council.
