The Scottsboro City Council unanimously voted to move their weekly meeting times from 6 p.m. to 5 p.m. effective April 5, their first meeting of that month.
Council member Ralph Dawe said that most department heads typically clock out at about 4:30 p.m., so not having to wait around until 6 p.m. to attend meetings would make their lives much easier and that “one hour ain’t gonna hurt nobody.”
The change in time could also allow some citizens who couldn’t attend meetings before to be able to attend meetings now.
“What’s good for somebody is not for others… It can’t hurt to try, it might cause more attendance, I would think,“ said Dawe. “Supper time is around 6 p.m., I just think that it might work out better for everybody involved and the department heads and employees that want to have a say in whatever the topic is, they’re more likely to attend and be part of the decision-making or actually give us some insight on how they feel on decisions that we make.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.