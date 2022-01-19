Woodville, AL (35768)

Today

A steady, heavy rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 32F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady, heavy rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 32F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.