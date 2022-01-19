January is Gifted Education Month, and the gifted students in Scottsboro City Schools have been working on some special projects.
The projects mentioned in this article were completed by students in third grade at Caldwell Elementary and fourth, fifth, and sixth grade students at Collins Intermediate School.
When snow was forecast for the Jackson County area, students in Lauren DeWitt Holcomb’s third and fourth grade class expressed an interest in outdoor activities especially snow skiing.
They read articles, watched videos, formulated questions, and were prompted to solve a problem. Their assignment was to design and construct a functioning skier.
Students could only use the supplies provided. These included aluminum foil, tape, and popsicle sticks. They had to come up with a plan for their skier.
For an extra activity, the students would use a slope to test the speed of the skiers. The students worked together constructing their skiers and had a blast testing each skier on the slope.
This particular project was a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) challenge. This cross curriculum integration gives students a real world purpose to what they learn in the classroom while exposing them to potential career fields. As part of the process, students must ask, plan, design, create, improve, and test their ideas.
Fifth and sixth grade students in Tanya Hancock’s class have been taking apart electronics so they can see exactly how the machines work. Once the machines are dismantled, students invent new objects by assembling creative new structures.
Hancock’s students are also participating in an act of kindness. They are designing their own fund raiser for St. Jude’s Research Hospital.
Intellectually gifted children are those who perform or who have demonstrated the potential to perform at high levels in academic or creative fields when compared with others of their age, experience, or environment.
These students are found in all populations, across all economic strata, and in all areas of human endeavor. Research has shown that these children do not require as much repetition as other students to learn.
Hancock has taught in career placement and gifted education for 25 years. Holcomb just received her masters in gifted education in December. She has a background in art education and enjoys combining the two content areas in her classroom.
Both teachers are passionate about gifted education and feel compelled to advocate for their students and their right to learn something new every day.
Gifted education in an area of special education that is not fully funded, and there is no federal law mandating funding for the program. In the Alabama Special Education Trust Fund budget for 2021, gifted education received the lowest appropriation behind prison education. Funding for teachers in gifted education is provided by local school districts.
There are over 62,000 students in Alabama who have been identified as gifted. It would take 1,050 teachers to fully support these students. That would cost approximately $65 million to fully fund the program.
