Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
MONDAY, JUNE 14
• Hallie Elizabeth Whitten, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree.
• Heather Nicole Long, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of promoting prison contraband.
• Joseph Buffington, 28 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a drug court sanction.
• Joseph Dwight Bowes, 55 of Dutton, was arrested on a judge’s order.
TUESDAY, JUNE 15
• Kevin Jerome Harrison, 58 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Zachary Snapp, 41 of Rainsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16
• Tanner Atchley, 25 of New Hope, was charged with DUI.
• Candy Dawn Brockman, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with receiving stolen property third degree.
• Stephanie Ann Character, 41 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Nicholas Denton, 29 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ricky Joe Fenn, 37 of Scottsboro, was held on county jail for U.S. Marshal’s Service.
• Stephanie Kay Galloway, 23 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shane Blake Henley, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with receiving stolen property third degree.
• Vanessa Hill, 61 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
THURSDAY, JUNE 17
• Christopher Alan Bates, 32 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jerry Burks III, 35 of Grant, was charged with violation of protection from abuse order.
• Scott DeWayne Evans, 52 of Section, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of open container law.
• Justin Mitchell Gamble, 29 of Stevenson, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
• Michael James Mills, 36 of Collinsville, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Peggy Elaine Smith, 46 of Red Level, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance.
FRIDAY, JUNE 18
• Robert Martin Gorsuch, 40 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Dylan Ray Odell, 20 of Crossville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of alcohol.
• Nicholas Price, 33 of Stevenson, was charged with trafficking, possession of marijuana first degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kevin Lashane Smith, 29 of Hollywood, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Willa J. Soard, 25 of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear, promoting prison contraband third degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael Robert Steele, 37 of Stevenson, was charged with domestic violence by strangulation and domestic violence third degree criminal mischief.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
• Angela Delina McWherter, 43 of Bryant, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Tyler Snyder, 26 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with failure to appear.
SUNDAY, JUNE 20
• Jertzaih Zamora, 41 of Calhoun, Georgia, was charged with DUI.
• Michael Dylan Golden, 24 of Stevenson, was arrested on two counts of motion to revoke house arrest and charged with escape third degree.
• Joshua A. Wilson, 40 of Woodville, was arrested on a bond revocation.
MONDAY, JUNE 21
• Dillon Robert Barrett, 22 of Dutton, was charged with DUI, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief second degree and attempt to elude.
• Timothy Marcus Carroll, 34 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kyle Trent Coffman, 24 of Hollywood, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Brittany Leigh Ducharme, 29 of Paint Rock, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Jason Edward Dunn, 38 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• David James Lee Higgins, 31 of Henagar, was charged with harassment.
• Tyler Lee Phillips, 28 of Clanton, was held in county jail for Chilton County.
• Jason Lebron Scott, 42 of Fyffe, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband second degree.
• Theodore Franklin Smith, 37 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
MONDAY, JUNE 14
• Brittany Taylor Smith, 25 of Mentone, was charged with failure to appear.
• Michael Andrew Johnson, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Alan Glen Posey, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs and two counts of failure to appear.
• Jennifer Lynn Gilliam, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Hector Chavessia, 30 of Forrest Park, Georgia, was charged with failure to appear.
TUESDAY, JUNE 15
• Kenneth Lamar Clark, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16
• Michael Dylan Golden, 24 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to appear.
• Bryan Richard Hodges, 57 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• David T. Maples, 23 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Shane Henley, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with receiving stolen property third degree.
• Candy Brockman, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with receiving stolen property third degree.
• Sallie Elizabeth Hammonds, 41 of Guntersville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Roy Anthony Venerable, 49 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear.
• Zachery Nichols, 42 of Hollywood, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
• Markis Paulk, 45 of Fort Payne, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, JUNE 17
• Guy Harrison Wolfe, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Brandon Overstreet, 37 of Fort Payne, was charged with failure to appear.
FRIDAY, JUNE 18
• William Jared Miller, 22 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• William Marcus St. Clair, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Waylon Lamar Green, 46 of Rainsville, was arrested on a theft of property fourth degree warrant.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
• Steven Dustin Williams, 39 of Mississippi, was charged with public intoxication.
• Terry Loudermilk, 22 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
• Bradley Ferguson, 22 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Brooke Lynch, 22 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• William Hitchcock, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Kelsey Renee Martin, 26 of New Market, was charged with failure to appear.
SUNDAY, JUNE 20
• Alvin Joe Rogers, 63 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Ashlee Howard, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Jessica Braden, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with disorderly conduct.
• Jason Lebron Scott, 42 of Fyffe, was charged with failure to appear.
• Dylan Cochran, 30 of Woodville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jason Lee Oyler, 37 of Rainsville, was charged with failure to appear.
MONDAY, JUNE 21
• Jason Lebron Scott, 42 of Fyffe, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband second degree.
• George Lee Owens, 23 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Matthew Edward Sargent, 28 of Fort Payne, was charged with failure to appear.
• Shasta Dawn Terrell, 26 of Ider, was charged with failure to appear.
