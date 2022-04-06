Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, APRIL 1
• Dylan Quentin Cochran, 30 of Woodville, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Hannah Loy, 30 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Christopher Joseph Martin, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shane Douglas McMahon, 52 of Sand Rock, was charged with DUI.
• Samuel Malachi McMullins, 21 of Pisgah, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with theft of property second degree.
• James Wallace Patterson, 63, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Angel Brite Stewart, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tammy Stone, 48 of Bryant, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Anthony Craig Wininger, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft first degree and five counts of failure to pay.
SATURDAY, APRIL 2
• James Kelton Davis Jr., 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Willie Fennell, 29 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of promoting prison contraband.
• Brandon Tracy Hogwood, 22 of Satsuma, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Andy Michael Horton, 26 of Flat Rock, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Elizabeth Dyann Smith, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument and failure to appear.
• Justin Smith, 30 of Pisgah, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment.
• April Steele, 44 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
SUNDAY, APRIL 3
• Shawn Wesley Carter, 43 of Pisgah, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation.
• Jason Scott McBride, 45 of Henagar, was charged with failure to pay.
• Brady Santo Mendoza, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft of property second degree and two counts of illegal possession of a credit/debit card.
• Dashon Tyrek Smith, 22 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
• John William White, 30 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order and charged two counts of violation of release order.
• Shacarla Wilkerson, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband and failure to pay.
MONDAY, APRIL 4
• Lance Nathaniel Johnson, 43 of Paint Rock, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• DG Baker, 44 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jordan Levi Cisco, 25 of Section, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Johnathan Nicholas Payne, 28 of Stevenson, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and failure to pay.
• Dallas Thompson, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Laron Wayne Yates, 80 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a criminal trespassing third degree warrant.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, APRIL 1
• Angela Dawn Gray, 32 of Sylvania, was charged with failure to appear.
• Christopher Joseph Martin, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James Wallace Patterson, 63, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SATURDAY, APRIL 2
• Jacob Whiting, 22 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear.
• Ashantee Robinson, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Ian Thomas Pike, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
SUNDAY, APRIL 3
• Dashon Tyrek Smith, 22 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Amanda Kelly, 39 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
