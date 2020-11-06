Six years after the start of a dream of a veterans memorial park in Jackson County, it is now reality.
The Veterans Memorial Park of Jackson County will have a dedication ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. The park is located at 1616 Heroes Drive in Scottsboro.
On Sept. 24, 2014, the first step in the construction of the park took place with the placement of the Army tank on land owned by VFW Post 6073 and American Legion Post 30.
On Memorial Day in 2016, a groundbreaking ceremony was held to bury sands from foreign battlefields under the center of the star. Two years later, in January 2018, concrete for the Monument Circle was completed.
Work has continued over the last two years. On May 25, 2019, the black granite Honor Wall and service monuments for each branch of the Armed Forces were dedicated. In August, the Brotherhood Pavilion was dedicated, followed by the installation of the refurbished Cobra helicopter last month.
Even though 95% of the work has been completed, some work remains to be finished: additional connecting sidewalks and associated lighting, completion of the Patriots Walking Trail next to the back ditch line, installation of the Ajax missile display and other work.
The Board of Directors of the Veterans Memorial Park of Jackson County invites everyone to help celebrate and dedicate the park next Saturday to the veterans and all active duty military service personnel who have served and those now protecting the nation.
