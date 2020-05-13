Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, MAY 5
• A report of a domestic issue on Highway 40 in Henagar.
• A report of burglary on County Road 263 in Stevenson.
• A report of burglary on County Road 326 in Flat Rock.
• A report of trespassing on Highway 117 in Flat Rock.
• A report of trespassing on Shady Lane in Langston.
• A report of harassment on County Road 78 in Rosalie.
• A report of theft of a vehicle on County Road 147 in Stevenson.
• A report of a domestic issue on County Road 366 in Section.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 6
• A report of burglary on Kansas Avenue in Stevenson.
• A report of possession of a controlled substance on County Road 56 in Stevenson.
• A report of possession of a controlled substance on County Road 213 in Hollywood.
THURSDAY, MAY 7
• A report of indecent exposure on County Road 43 in Section.
FRIDAY, MAY 8
• A report of violation of a court order on County Road 47 in Dutton.
• A report of possession of a controlled substance at the Skyline Mini Mart.
SATURDAY, MAY 9
• A report of harassment on County Road 121 in Section.
• A report of assault on Williamson Street in Paint Rock.
• A report of sexual assault on County Road 286 in Stevenson.
• A report of harassment on County Road 128 in Flat Rock.
• A report of harassment on County Road 92 in Higdon.
SUNDAY, MAY 10
• A report of a stolen vehicle on Tenika Summit in Flat Rock.
• A report of trespassing on Highway 71 in Dutton.
• A report of a domestic issue on County Road 407 in Pisgah.
• A report of theft on Highway 65 in Estill Fork.
• A report of obstructing police on Tenika Summit in Flat Rock.
• A report of theft on Highway 71 in Dutton.
MONDAY, MAY 11
• A report of theft at Section High School.
• A report of theft on County Road 406 in Dutton.
• A report of burglary on Highway 65 in Trenton.
• A report of theft on County Road 19 in Section.
• A report of trespassing on County Road 357 in Pisgah.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, MAY 5
• Christopher J. Little, 28 of Cleveland, Tenn., was charged with two counts of failure to appear and probation revocation.
• Johnny Denton Jones, Jr., 32 of Woodville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Timothy Alan Holmes, 39 of Guntersville, was charged with theft by fraudulent leasing.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 6
• Phillip R. Beavers, 32 of Pisgah, was charged with four counts of probation revocation.
• Laura Roberta Browning, 33 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree
• Ashley Nicole Clines, 31 of Ft. Payne, was charged with theft third degree (shoplifting).
• William Kevin Clines, 39 of Rainsville, was charged with theft third degree (shoplifting).
• Colby Wayne Kirk, 25 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to pay.
• James E. Rollins, 44 of Bridgeport, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief third degree.
• Terry Shane Williams, 25 of Grant, was charged with probation revocation.
THURSDAY, MAY 7
• Tyler Jordan Day, 24 of Rainsville, was charged with obstructing government operations.
• James Kyle Hairston, 32 of Prattville, was charged with probation revocation.
• Jared Wayne Waldrop, 29of Fyffe, was charged with domestic violence – strangulation.
• Jacob Spencer Whiting, 20 of Pisgah, was charged with two counts of probation revocation.
FRIDAY, MAY 8
• Daniel Lee Bush, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joseph Christian Lewis, 21 of Fackler, was charged with indecent exposure.
• David K. Sherrell, 34 of Woodville, was charged with bond revocation.
• William Charles Sparks, 29 of Henagar, was arrested on judge’s order and probation revocation.
• Terry E. Stone, 60 of Scottsboro, was charged with bod revocation.
• Brenda Diann Turner, 33 of Sylvania, was charged with four counts of NWNI.
• Crystal Dawn Wilson, 46 of Lacey’s Spring, was charged with public intoxication, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of a controlled substance.
SATURDAY, MAY 9
• Joseph B. Buffington, 27 of Rossville, Georgia, was charged with failure to pay, four counts of failure to appear and six counts of bond forfeiture.
• Brittany Leigh Ducharme, 28 of Paint Rock, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Gregory A. Roberts, 49 of Dutton, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
SUNDAY, MAY 10
• Keri Brooke Winkles, 31 of Scottsboro, was put in jail after a return from rehab.
MONDAY, MAY 11
• Daniel Lee Bush, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Kayla Brooke Hambrick, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with drug court violation and two counts of failure to appear.
• Margaret Murphy Piner, 65 of Stevenson, was charged with two counts of probation revocation.
• Brent Christopher Southeard, 29 of Guntersville, was charged with probation revocation.
• James Houston McDaniel, 22 of Coalmont, Tenn., was charged with sodomy second degree.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, MAY 5
• At 8:50 a.m., a report of theft of services first degree at the 200 Block of Veterans Drive.
• At 10:56 a.m., a report of criminal mischief third degree at the 3000 Block of Broad Street.
• At 11:59 a.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 1:54 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) and possession of drug paraphernalia at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 9:34 p.m., a report of throwing or shooting into an occupied vehicle at the 300 Block of Holmes Street.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 6
• At 2:17 p.m., a report of reckless endangerment, improper lane usage and child seat required at the 18000 Block of Highway 35.
• At 3:22 p.m., a report of theft third degree (shoplifting) at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
THURSDAY, MAY 7
• At 11:32 a.m., a report of assault second degree and menacing at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 12:47 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 3:14 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree and breaking and entering of a vehicle at the 3000 Block of Broad Street.
• At 6:25 p.m., a report of theft second degree at the 300 Block of South Street.
FRIDAY, MAY 8
• At 3:47 a.m., a report of domestic violence third degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at the 900 Block of Willow Street.
• At 2:11 p.m., a report of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at the 2000 Block of Moody Ridge Road.
• At 4:32 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 8:08 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree on Peninsula Drive.
SATURDAY, MAY 9
• At 6:48 a.m., a report of domestic violence third degree on Hancock Road.
• At 10:31 a.m., a report of theft first degree and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card on McFulton Lane.
• At 12:05 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree on Snodgrass Road.
• At 3:11 p.m., a report of DUI at the 500 Block of Willow Street.
SUNDAY, MAY 10
• At 8:19 a.m., a report of domestic violence third degree on Willow Street.
• At 11:30 a.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 2:35 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree at the 800 Block of West Willow Street.
MONDAY, MAY 11
• At 12:40 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree at the 100 Block of Grandwood Lane.
• At 6 p.m., a report of public intoxication at the 1200 Block of Crawford Road.
• At 6:29 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree and possession of drug paraphernalia at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, MAY 5
• Summer Marie Farris, 41 of Stevenson, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Christopher L. Dalton, 34 of South Pittsburg, Tenn., was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting) and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Carol Davidson, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Timothy Holmes, 39 of Guntersville, was charged with theft by fraudulent leasing.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 6
• James William Rich, 46 of Section, was charged with harassment.
• Ashley Nicole Clines, 31 of Ft. Payne, was charged with theft third degree (shoplifting).
• William Kevin Clines, 39 of Rainsville, was charged with theft third degree (shoplifting).
THURSDAY, MAY 7
• Kenaz Kenemore Bocker, 20 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
FRIDAY, MAY 8
• Daniel Lee Bush, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jerry Lebron Hobb, Jr., 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Kyla Lashae Collins, 22 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
SATURDAY, MAY 9
• Brent Christopher Southeard, 27 of Guntersville, was charged with DUI and failure to appear.
SUNDAY, MAY 10
• Shawnice Djenaba Linder, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
MONDAY, MAY 11
• Emily Nicole Washington, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
