Section High School has some students among the best in the state with their penmanship. These students have been selected as winners in their grade level in the Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest at the state level.  Their entries will now be judged at the national level.  The winning students are Caraline Furgerson, kindergarten; Owen Phillips, first grade; Everly Wright, second grade; Carson Wright, fifth grade; Seanna Saabedra, sixth grade; Kailey Knopps, seventh grade; and Lluvia Corona, eighth grade.

