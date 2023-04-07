A small group of students from Section High School can take pride in knowing that their handwriting is among the best in the state. These seven students have been selected as the state winners in the annual Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest.
The Section winners are Caraline Furgerson, kindergarten, manuscript; Owen Phillips, first grade, manuscript; Carson Wright, fifth grade, cursive; Seanna Saabedra, sixth grade, cursive; Kailey Knopps, seventh grade, cursive; and Lluvia Corona, eighth grade, cursive. These students will now compete at the national level for the honor of Grand National Champions K-8.
The Zaner-Bloser contest is the most prestigious handwriting competition in America. Nearly 2.8 million students have participated in this event which begins at the local school level. The contest is open to all students in grades k-8. Each year approximately 80,000 students participate.
First the student has to be the classroom winner then the school winner. School winners advance to the state competition.
Contest entries, both manuscript (print) and cursive, are judged according to the Zaner-Bloser Keys to Legibility: shape, size, spacing, and slant. All students are required to write the same sentence on their entry form. The sentence is chosen because it contains every letter of the alphabet. The sentence is “The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.”
These Jackson County students can be proud that their handwriting (penmanship) is among the best in their state.
