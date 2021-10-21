During Oct. 4’s city council meeting, Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rick Roden spoke to the city council about an Economic Impact study being conducted for Lake Guntersville.
“This study is going to be a very valuable tool for us that we’ve never had before to find out just what do fishing tournaments really mean to us, not what do tournament directors tell us they mean to us, we’ll have actual numbers, what is the value of lakefront property, what is the value of an industry coming here that’s going to be located on the lake,” Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rick Roden said. “It’s going to have such impactful data we will be able to use when we recruit retail, when we recruit industry, when we recruit residential because we’ll have actual data that we’ve never had in the past. We’ll also be able to use this data when everyone applies for state grants that we’ve never had in the past.”
The study would be conducted by Jacksonville State University and the results from the study are expected to be open by November. Though, the city of Scottsboro is not the only beneficiary to this study. Roden explained that there are (numbers of places) also investing in having this study done, leaving Scottsboro with only a portion of that fee to pay, totaling to $2,275.
The funding was approved during the city council’s meeting on Monday. The money will be paid out of the surplus from the city’s original budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.