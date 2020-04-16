Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, APRIL 14
• Mark Anthony Vanek, 53 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a forged instrument third degree.
• Daniel Philipp Patrick Flatt, 26 of Henagar, was charged with violation of a release order and possession of a stolen vehicle.
• Nathaniel George Swafford, 37 of Section, was charged with public intoxication.
• Kenneth Adam Talley, 34 of Dutton, was charged with public intoxication and failure to obey a police officer.
• Jennifer Lea Smith, 43 of Woodville, was charged with simple assault.
• Austin Bailey Whiting, 24 of Pisgah, was charged with two counts of probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, APRIL 13
• At 4:44 a.m., a report of public intoxication, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing second degree at the 300 Block of Woods Cove Road.
• At 8 a.m., a report of chemical endangerment at the 300 Block of Woods Cove Road.
• At 8:56 a.m., a report of domestic violence third degree and giving false name to law enforcement at the 23000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 11:46 a.m., a report of harassment at the 25000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 2:22 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
TUESDAY, APRIL 14
• At 10:47 a.m., a report of criminal mischief second degree at the 4000 Block of Broad Street.
• At 12:05 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree at the 300 Block of Ridgewood Drive.
• At 4:24 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree on Carter Street.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15
• At 3:40 a.m., a report of domestic violence third degree and violation of domestic violence protection order.
ARRESTS
MONDAY, APRIL 13
• Erica Domingo Alonzo, 22 of Collinsville, was charged with domestic violence third degree, giving false name to law enforcement and failure to appear.
• Shannon Paige Sims, 25 of Henagar, was charged with theft fourth degree.
TUESDAY, APRIL 14
• Mark Anthony Vanek, 53 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a forged instrument third degree.
• Eric Caprice Linder, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with criminal mischief second degree.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15
• Estell Marlene Reams, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Thomas Michael Guest, 33 of Ft. Payne, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
