A young lady who was the valedictorian of her class and will be continuing her education in the fall is this week’s outstanding student.
Lily Patalas is a member of the Pisgah High School Class of 2023.
Lily maintained a 4.0 grade point average in high school including her dual enrollment classes. She was a member of the Beta Club and served as an officer. She was president of the National English Honors Society. Lily was recognized as being in the Top 5% in Jackson County at the All-County Academic Banquet.
This busy teen was an officer in the History Club. She was a member of the Spanish Club, FFA (Future Farmers of America), FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America), and Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society.
Lily was the volleyball and basketball statistician for her school.
Chemistry was Lily’s favorite high school subject. “I love math, and chemistry contains all forms of math,” she adds.
Lily would tell an incoming freshman, “Soak everything in. It goes by so fast, so you need to just enjoy it. I would attend every school function there is if possible and have fun.”
“The best things about my school are definitely the teachers and the relationships I have with them” says Lily. “I go to a small school, so I know everyone. I like getting to create special bonds with my teachers. I also love going to a school with a good sports program because we get to attend state tournaments a lot and it is so much fun.”
Lily plans to attend the University of Alabama in the fall. She will be majoring in nursing or pre-med. She hopes to eventually become a nurse practitioner in dermatology or a MD dermatologist.
This top student was awarded a $5,000 Coca-Cola United Scholarship. She was also among the first recipients of the Annual Hunter McCrary Memorial Scholarship. She was awarded the James and Joy McGinty Endowed Scholarship by the Jackson County Chapter of the University of Alabama National Alumni Association.
In addition to maintaining an All A average throughout high school, Lily has worked part-time at the Scottsboro Rec Com and did some babysitting. When she has free time, she loves shopping, working out, hiking, and hanging out with her friends and family. She loves Japanese food, Elvis, the color green, and sleeping.
Lily is the daughter of Austin and Jill Patalas and has a sister, Paisley. Her grandparents are Matthew and Vickie Coffman and Bill and Rhonda Patalas. The family pets are four cats named Roger, Trinket, Crispin and Topsy.
Lily attends Macklin Baptist Church. She is involved with the youth group there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.