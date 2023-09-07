Scottsboro Police responded to a call on Thursday morning in the 600 block of South Market Street. The caller told the police that a male subject informed them that he had killed his wife and that she was in the residence.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with Alvin Cornelison, 75, of Scottsboro, who indicated to them that he had killed his wife, Mary, and that she was inside the residence.
Cornelison was arrested and charged with murder, with Cornelison currently incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail with no bond set at this time.
