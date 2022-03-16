You can help a group of students at Collins Intermediate School with their kindness project just by purchasing a chance on a couple of baskets they have put together.
Chances are $10, and the money will be donated to St. Jude Hospital.
Fifth and grade students in Tanya Hancock’s gifted class put together two baskets for their project. These baskets are on display in the library at Collins, and chances may be purchased through March 25.
The baskets are filled with toys, games, blankets, gift cards, candy, art supplies, basketballs, soccer balls, and other surprises.
The students brought in enough new items to fill two huge laundry baskets.
The students have been studying how people survived The Great Depression. They wanted to help someone, hopefully, survive a childhood illness.St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is located in Memphis, Tennessee.
It is one of the world’s top pediatric cancer research centers. Its mission is to find cures for children with cancer and other catastrophic diseases through treatment and research.
A family is never charged for their child’s time at St. Jude and is supported primarily by donations as well as federal grants, insurance, and investments. St. Jude first opened in 1962 and was founded by entertainer Danny Thomas.
They treat patients from all 50 states and around the world. About 8,600 patients are seen at St. Jude annually with most treated on a continuing outpatient basis.
Families of the patients are provided housing and food so they can focus on their child.
St. Jude is committing $115 billion during the next six years to accelerate research and treatment globally for children with catastrophic diseases.
If you have questions about this kindness project or need assistance with chances, you may contact Hancock at 256-218-2700.
