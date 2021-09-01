The U.S. Census Bureau recently released redistricting data gathered from the 2020 Census. Following the release, an important meeting to help determine legislative districts, including Congressional and State Senate, will be held at Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 4 p.m. in the Tom Bevill Lyceum.
The Alabama Legislature’s Joint Reapportionment Committee will conduct hearings around the state to receive public comments on future Congressional, Legislative, and State Board of Education districts. Every 10 years, the Legislature has to redraw these districts – a process known as redistricting - using information from the most recent federal census in order to comply with federal and state requirements.
NACC President Dr. David Campbell encourages the local community to attend the meeting and provide input.
“This is a great opportunity to add your thoughts on legislative redistricting” said Campbell. “Redistricting can be so important in the electoral process, locally, state-wide and nationally.”
The federal Census Bureau released redistricting data from the 2020 Census on Aug. 16. The hearings will begin soon thereafter on Sept. 1 in Madison County. They will conclude on Sept. 16 in Randolph County. Hearings will be held in 27 counties, and they will be located across the state so that a hearing is either in every country or in an adjacent county. The schedule for the hearings is available for viewing by visiting the 2021 Public Hearing Schedule online.
Information gathered at the hearings will be posted on the Reapportionment Committee’s page, Reapportionment Information from Alabama Legislative website, and will be made available for Legislators to consider as they draw new district boundaries. Federal and state laws require that all districts of the same type – for example, all State Senate districts – have equal populations. The purpose of redistricting is to correct for population shifts among districts in the 10 years since the last federal census. As a result of redistricting, district boundaries may be changed. Some districts may become larger while others may become smaller.
Members of the public, public officials, and others are invited to attend a hearing and express views on how districts should be redrawn. Attendance may be in person or virtually via Teams. Information for attending a hearing via Teams will be published on the Committee’s website 24 hours before the hearing. For more information, contact the Reapportionment Committee at district@alsenate.gov or (334) 261-0706.
