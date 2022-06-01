Gov. Kay Ivey has announced a $200,000 grant to help the city of Scottsboro improve sewer service and eliminate a potential health hazard.
The city will use the funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to replace lines and make other sewer-system improvements in the Ashmore Lane area where aging, damaged sewer lines cause sewage to back up in yards and ditches after heavy rains, city officials said.
“For nearly 60 years, the Appalachian Regional Commission has been responsive to the needs in Alabama communities,” said Ivey. “I am appreciative of its investment in our state as well as their assistance with this project in Scottsboro.
ARC funds will be used to replace 1,200 feet of main sewer lines and another 300 feet of lines tying into households. The project also includes replacing several manholes.
The work is part of a larger project by the Scottsboro Water, Sewer and Gas Board to replace sewer lines in the community. The ARC-funded project area includes 22 households, five businesses and a school.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs administers the ARC program in Alabama.
“ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey and ARC in this project that will improve services in Scottsboro,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.
Local funds of $282,950 will be contributed to the project.
“We appreciate Gov. Ivey and Director Boswell’s interest and support in this project and in Scottsboro,” said Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy. “This funding will allow the Scottsboro Water, Sewer and Gas Board to replace aging infrastructure to residences around Caldwell School significantly improving that area.”
