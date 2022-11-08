Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, NOV. 4
• Richard Arlen Ford, 52 of Hollywood, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
• Lemoine Richmond Jr., 27 of Huntsville, was charged with reckless driving and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
• Jessie R. Brown, 27 of Section, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Sammy Joe Batey, 40 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jydon M. Cameron, 22 of Powell, was charged with failure to appear.
• Joel Green, 53 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond removal and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Daqwan Lowrance, 27 of Bridgeport, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Joseph Alex Manning, 33 of Pisgah, was charged with aggravated animal cruelty.
SATURDAY, NOV. 5
• Christopher Lee Sargent, 39 of Dutton, was charged with failure to pay.
• Josh Buttram, 26 of Dutton, was charged with animal cruelty and criminal trespassing third degree.
• Mary Kelley, 37 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear and child support.
• Sylvia Lynn Pursley, 50 of Decatur, was charged with receiving stolen property and promoting prison contraband second degree.
• Jeff Wayne Steele, 47 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and bond revocation and charged with failure to pay and failure to appear.
• Ashley Sykora, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
SUNDAY, NOV. 6
• James Daniel Bowling, 37 of Huntsville, was charged with violation of protection from abuse order.
• Donald Ryan Cofield, 32 of Albertville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Amanda Devor, 38 of Hollywood, was charged with two counts of possession of a forged instrument first degree.
• Jaun Pascual, 21 of Huntsville, was charged with DUI.
• Felicia Gamble, 50 of Flat Rock, was charged with receiving stolen property and five counts of negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• James Anthony Sopha, 28 of Hollywood, was arrested on a probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, NOV. 4
• Sampson Wesley Smith, 45 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a harassment warrant.
• Demetri Louise Moore, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Wayne Daniel Moore, 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• David Clark Alspaugh, 48 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
SATURDAY, NOV. 5
• Brandi Leeann Durham, 34 of Leesburg, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jonathan Robbins, 34 of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Ashley Sykora, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.
• Catina Marie Porter, 65 of Athens, was charged with failure to appear.
• Terry Winslett, 22 of Hollywood, was ordered to serve 48 hours in city jail.
SUNDAY, NOV. 6
• Amanda Devor, 38 of Hollywood, was charged with two counts of possession of a forged instrument first degree.
• Crystal Lucille Clements, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
