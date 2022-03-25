Jackson County Circuit Clerk Bart Buchanan says absentee voting for the May 24 primary gets underway on Wednesday, March 30.
May 9 is the last day to register to vote in the May 24 primary. Buchanan said the last day to receive an application for an absentee ballot is May 17 and the last day to receive absentee ballot applications by hand is May 19.
“Voters should mail applications as much in advance of the May 17 deadline as possible to allow the time required for mail delivery,” said Buchanan.
Eligible voters, who are unable to go to the polls on May 24, may cast an absentee ballot in advance of that day if he or she:
• Will be absent from the county on election day, or
• Has a physical illness or infirmity which prevents a trip to the polls, or
• Is an appointed election officer or poll watcher at a polling location other than his or her regular polling location, or
• Is a member of, or spouse or dependent of a member of the Armed Forces of the United States, a citizen living abroad or any other applicant qualified to vote pursuant to the Federal Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act.
Applications for absentee voting are available in the circuit clerk’s office, and the Alabama Secretary of State’s website at www.alabamavotes.gov. Those serving in the U.S. Armed Forces (including spouse) should contact their commanding officer for an application.
Once a person receives a ballot to vote, through the mail, the voted ballot must be returned by the voter in person or by U.S. Mail. No other courier service may be used.
An absentee ballot returned by mail must be received by 12 p.m. on May 24, Buchanan said.
“I encourage people to take time to fill out the information correctly,” he added. “If it is not filled out correctly, it will be rejected, and your vote will not count.”
You can mail your ballot to P.O. Box 459, Scottsboro, AL 35768, or call the circuit clerk’s office at 256-574-9380 for more information.
