Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, JUNE 2
• A report of assault at Stoneridge Apartments in Flat Rock.
• A report of theft at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Bryant.
• A report of harassing communication on County Road 330 in Pisgah.
• A report of theft on Bluff Road in Section.
• A report of theft on County Road 82 in Woodville.
• A report of theft on County Road 483 in Bryant.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3
• A report of a traffic accident on County Road 58 in Pisgah.
• A report of property damage on County Road 58 in Pisgah.
• A report of theft on County Road 489 in Bryant.
• A report of assault on County Road 384 in Dutton.
• A report of theft on Steamplant Road in Stevenson.
• A report of trespassing on 3rd Street in Scottsboro.
• A report of harassment on County Road 75 in Bridgeport.
THURSDAY, JUNE 4
• A report of arson on County Road 493 in Bryant.
• A report of lost property on County Road 422 in Henagar.
• A report of theft on County Road 165 in Pisgah.
• A report of a domestic issue on County Road 88 in Pisgah.
• A report of fraud on Highway 71 in Pisgah.
• A report of assault on County Road 325 in Flat Rock.
• A report of harassment on County Road 8 in Woodville.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JUNE 2
• William Jeffery Spears, 45 of Bryant, was charged with probation revocation.
• Barry A. Rector, 58 of Bridgeport, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with an injury.
• Leonard Clemons Ray, 72 of Dutton, was charged with two counts of parole violation.
• Justin Lamar Montgomery, 33 of Paint Rock, was arrested on judge’s order.
• Patty Smith Layne, 33 of Paint Rock, was charged with harassment.
• Gerardo Puga Hernandez, 29 of Chicago, Ill., was charged with possession of methamphetamines, violation of open container law and illegal possession of alcoholic beverages.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3
• Dana Dianne Allison, 43 of Flat Rock, was charged with two counts of assault third degree.
• Robert Martin Gorsuch, 39 of Section, was charged with probation revocation, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Roger Dale Johnson, 46 of Woodville, was charged with DUI and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Octavius Lamont Matthews, 24 of Stevenson, was charged with robbery first degree.
• Christopher Wayne Ritchie, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of probation revocation.
THURSDAY, JUNE 4
• Austin Brooksey Love, 24 of Hollywood, was charged with domestic violence third degree – harassment.
• Courtney Cannon Pritchett, 28 of Sylvania, was charged with criminal mischief third degree, harassment, criminal trespassing third degree and harassing communications.
• Paul Edward Dawson, 38 of Bridgeport, was charged with bond revocation.
• David Michael Hutcheson, 36 of Flat Rock, was charged with probation revocation.
• Bret Jadon Pickle, 25 of Woodville, was charged with bond revocation.
• Shasta Dawn Terrell, 27 of Ider, was charged with probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, JUNE 2
• At 7:55 a.m., a report of burglary third degree and theft first degree at the 1800 Block of Becky Lane.
• At 11:03 a.m., a report of harassment and criminal mischief third degree on County Road 114.
• At 4:40 p.m., a report of public intoxication at the 4000 Block of Bob Jones Road.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3
• At 9:10 a.m., a report of theft by deception first degree at the 200 Block of Lonnie Crawford Boulevard.
• At 10:07 a.m., a report of harassment at the 100 Block of Snodgrass Road.
• At 8:51 p.m., a report of DUI and two counts of possession of a controlled substance at the 2000 Block of South Broad Street.
THURSDAY, JUNE 4
• At 8:52 a.m., a report of theft first degree at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 3:41 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 4:05 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 4:14 p.m., a report of criminal mischief third degree at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 10:55 p.m., a report of DUI and carrying a piston without a permit at the 23000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JUNE 2
• Darlene Moore, 53 of Hollywood, was charged with public intoxication.
• Michael Daniel Staggs, 42 of Hollywood, was charged with violation of court order.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3
• Roger Dale Johnson, 46 of Woodville, was charged with DUI and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
THURSDAY, JUNE 4
• Amanda L. DeVor, 36 of Scottsboro, was arrested to serve three days.
• Cammy L. McBride, 30 of Sylvania, was charged with failure to appear.
• Marcus R. Brown, 36 of Scottsboro, was arrested to serve three days.
• Ashlie N. Parsons, 26 of Scottsboro, was arrested to serve three days.
• Gregory E. Rice, 29 of Huntsville, was charged with DUI.
FRIDAY, JUNE 5
• Nelson Lee Tidwell, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
