A special event is scheduled at the Veterans Memorial Park Saturday, April 30. The public is invited and encouraged to bring their families to this moving, short ceremony.
The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Alabama Chapters (CVMA), in conjunction with their state meeting, will have a wreath laying ceremony at the park, beginning at 10:30 a.m. About 50-75 bikes will make the honor ride from Lake Guntersville state Park to the Veterans Memorial Park Saturday morning.
CVMA is an Association of Combat Veterans from all branches of the United States Armed Forces who ride motorcycles as a hobby. As a registered 501(c)(19) veterans’ charity, their mission is to support and protect those who have defended our country and our freedoms.
Their focus is to provide assistance and help to those individual veterans, veteran care facilities, other veteran organizations and registered charities.
They sponsor and participate in many veteran-related motorcycle (and other) charity events each year, and as a non-profit organization, donate to various veteran causes.
