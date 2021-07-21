The Jackson County Historical Association (JCHA) will hold its regular quarterly meeting on Sunday, July 25, at 2 p.m., at the Scottsboro Depot Museum.
The speaker will be Dr. Laura Beth Daws. Daws will examine the role of press coverage in promoting acceptance of the TVA during the New Deal era.
With Dr. Susan Lorene Brinson, Daws authorized the 2019 University of Alabama Press book, The Greater Good: Media, Family Removal and TVA Dam Construction in North Alabama.
Her research examines the regions preexisting conditions, analyzes the effects of relocation and argues that local newspapers had a significant impact in promoting the TVA’s agenda. Through newspapers, local residents learned about the TVA and the process and reasons for relocation.
A native of Athens, Daws teaches in the Department of Communication at Kennesaw State University. She began her university teaching career in 2004 and has taught at Auburn University, the University of Kentucky, Georgia Highlands College and Southern Polytechnic Institute.
She received her BA in Communications Art from the University of North Alabama, her MA in Communication from Auburn University and her PhD in Communication from the University of Kentucky. Northeast Alabama Community College Library has a copy of this book.
Refreshments will be served. Both members and non-members are invited to attend.
