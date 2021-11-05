Though the American Legion (AL) and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) are separate organizations, they both look to achieve the same objective: reach out to veterans and offer assistance.
Whether that assistance be something big or small, both organizations stand to support their veterans and offer up what they can to ensure veterans have something to come home to. For the AL and VFW Scottsboro posts, they decided to offer a little extra support through a joint group dedicated to giving back, Veterans Helping Veterans.
“Our post doesn’t drink; we don’t have a bar. We don’t do any of that kind of stuff at our post here in Scottsboro. So we wanted something else to help the community, give back to the community so we formed Veterans Helping Veterans. It’s all volunteers from the AL and VFW and we just felt it was our obligation to help our brothers in arms, so that’s what we do, we give back. We’re a close-knit group,” Jim Blackburn said.
For Roger Chaney, a veteran who served in the Army National Guard, assistance was needed. After multiple back surgeries, a broken nose from a fall and an accident at a gym that left him with a dislocated shoulder and nerve damage in his left arm, both organizations decided it was time to help the man who had helped them in the past.
“I just knew these guys, I met them at the gym. We were veterans so they knew I had trouble getting around. I’ve got neuropathy in my feet, I dislocated my shoulder a while back and damaged some nerves in my arm so they asked if me if I needed them to build me a ramp so that I could get in the house,” Chaney said.
For work, Chaney is a gunsmith. Utilizing these skills, he’s helped put events on for both organizations for years and through this time, they got to know Chaney really well. With the recent nerve damage to his arm, even with the therapy he’s undergoing to get some movement back, some of his work has become complicated. Even still, he continues to find ways to get things done.
“He’s an amazing guy. With one hand, he will somehow prop things up to where he can get it with his feed, his one arm and he makes do, that guy don’t quit. He could not put gas in his lawnmower out there so he puts his can up here on the deck, then he goes down, opens up the gas cap and with his one good hand, he pours that gas off of the deck,” Blackburn said. “He just keeps going, he doesn’t quit, his attitude is great, of course everybody gets depressed a little bit but he just keeps charging and figuring out ways with his limitations how to get things done.”
With the VFW and AL both pledging $500 to fund the project, the team of veterans gather the supplies are out working on the project. The plans include a handicap-accessible ramp by Chaney’s deck to the side of the house, hand rails on the front steps of his house and additional stairs and handrails inside the house.
To Chaney, this service means everything. To Veterans Helping Veterans, they feel like the fortunate ones.
“It’s our blessing. We get the most out of it. We always pray with the veteran for his health and well-being. We’re a tight-knit group but we get the blessing just helping people out,” Blackburn said. “I’d say (Veterans Helping Veterans) is one of our most important missions.”
During their work on Wednesday morning, Chaney arrives home from his therapy. When he arrives, the work briefly stops and everyone on the site greets him and jokes around for a few minutes. After some small talk and asking how the therapy went, the crew gets back to work.
When the job is finished, Blackburn will put up a little plaque on the new ramp, reading “Veterans Helping Veterans”, a little memento to remind Chaney and others of the help always available to them.
When the work with Chaney is done, the team already has an idea for their next project. There’s a Vietnam veteran in Grant that’s “crawling up the stairs” in his house. They’ll go out after the work here is done and see what they can do for the next man.
