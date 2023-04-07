• Jackson County Public Works wishes to advise that Cobb Road at the intersection with County Road 8, just North of Woodville, will be closed for cross-drain replacement beginning Tuesday, May 11th, 2023 between 7:30 am to 3:30 pm. The closure could last two (2) days depending on weather and site conditions encountered. Jackson County Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. If you have any questions concerning this matter, please call the Jackson County Public Works office at 256-259-6037.

 

