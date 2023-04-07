• Jackson County Public Works wishes to advise that Cobb Road at the intersection with County Road 8, just North of Woodville, will be closed for cross-drain replacement beginning Tuesday, May 11th, 2023 between 7:30 am to 3:30 pm. The closure could last two (2) days depending on weather and site conditions encountered. Jackson County Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. If you have any questions concerning this matter, please call the Jackson County Public Works office at 256-259-6037.
• SenioRx is not just for seniors. SenioRx is a prescription medication assistance program that has helped thousands of Alabamians receive free or low-cost prescription medications from pharmaceutical companies. SenioRx is for Alabamians with disabilities regardless of age or persons aged 55 and older who have been diagnosed with at least one medical condition that requires a prescription medication. Eligible clients may receive a three-month supply of medication from pharmaceutical companies free or at a low cost. Medication refills are permitted as long as the participant remains eligible for the program. To qualify for SeniorRx, an individual must be an Alabama resident and meet some of the following: Age 55 or any age with a disability – If you have been deemed disabled by Social Security, have applied for disability, and are awaiting a decision, have a doctor’s declaration of disability, or you are in the 24-month Medicare waiting period; Have a chronic medical condition that you take daily medication for; Have no prescription drug insurance or limited prescription drug coverage; Meet certain income limits (which varies by company); Medicare Part D recipients may be eligible; Meet pharmaceutical company eligibility requirements which differ by company. To receive assistance in Jackson County contact Veronica Woodall at 256-259-9911.
• SHIP is the Alabama State Health Insurance Assistance Program. You may be eligible to get extra help with: paying monthly premiums or annual deductibles and Co-payments related to Medicare Part D. SHIP can help you understand your Medicare benefits, determine which Medicare prescription drug plan fits you best, answer questions about Medigap and Medicare Advantage plans and assist Medicare beneficiaries in specific areas such as claims, appeals and other issues. For information and to find out if you qualify for extra help call Veronica Woodall at the Jackson County Council on Aging 256-259-9911
• AARP Tax Aide is offering FREE Income Tax Preparation. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Scottsboro Rec*Comm. Appointments are available from 9am through 3pm. Please call 256-259-0999 to make your appointment. Last day is April 13.
• Indoor Pickleball at the Rec*Com Friday mornings from 9 to 11 a.m. and Sunday evenings from 5 to 7 p.m. Open play; everyone welcome. Keep up with the latest schedule on Scottsboro Pickleball Facebook page. For more information call Jim Olyniec at (256) 599-3457.
• Life Resource Services is currently looking for volunteers to help with several different areas. If this something you might be interested in, please stop by 304 South Andrews Street in Scottsboro for an application. Call 256-437-6606 or visit liferesourceservices.com.
• If you are aware of a child with a disability between the ages of birth to 21 who lives in Jackson County and is not receiving educational services, contact Chris Davis, special education coordinator of Jackson County Schools at 256-259-9500 or Mary Hastings, special education coordinator of Scottsboro City Schools at 256-218-2100.
• Did you know there is a state health insurance assistance program (SHIP), which can help you apply for Medicare Savings programs that may pay our Medicare Part B and Part D premiums? Programs are income eligible, if your single monthly income is less than $1,718.75 pr a couple’s monthly income is less than $2,308.74, you may be eligible. Assistance is also available for any Medicare issues you may have. Contact Veronica Woodall, the Jackson County SHIP coordinator, located at Jackson County Council on Aging, if you have questions at 256-259-9911.
• Are you or someone you know, who lives in Jackson County, going through chemotherapy or radiation for breast cancer? Call the Beauty and the Beast Fund at 256-599-1505. We may can help.
• Painting classes have started back at the Jackson County Senior Center, located at 146 Rita Williams Drive in Scottsboro. Classes are held on Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Darliene Carter teaches the classes, and everyone is welcome. Call Carter to register and for details at 256-632-6100; Line Dance Classes are held on Tuesdays. Intermediate classes are from 10-11 a.m. and new beginners is from 11-11:45 a.m. There is a $5 fee per class. For more information, call 256-574-6623.
• Scottsboro Senior Center is in need of volunteers to deliver meals to our homebound seniors within the city. Delivering meals takes about an hour. If you or your organization would like to consider participating in this wonderful program, please contact the Scottsboro Senior Center at 256-574-6623.
• The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #6073 and their auxiliary has a monthly meeting at the Veterans Post Home every third Tuesday night of the month, starting at 6:30 p.m. A meal is served at 5:30 p.m. before the meeting. It is important that all members attend.
• Highland Medical Center and Nursing Home needs volunteers. For a volunteer application, visit the information desk at Highlands Medical Center, located at 380 Woods Cove Road in Scottsboro.
• Heartlite Hospice Care has opportunities for volunteers, including performing administrative duties in the office, sitting with patients or accompanying staff to community events. If interested, call Cheyenne Bennett at 256-259-1754.
• The American Legion and its Auxiliary will have a monthly meeting every fourth Tuesday of the month, beginning at 6:30 p.m. A meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. before the meeting. All members are urged to attend the meetings.
• Peace By Peace Quilt Guild meets the second Tuesday of each month at The First United Methodist Church, located at 1105 South Broad Street in Scottsboro, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Anyone interested in quilting, both experienced and new quilters, are welcome to join us.
• Aging at Home Support for Jackson County Seniors, a part of CASA of Jackson County is recruiting volunteers to help with our telephone assurance program. This can be done from your home, and directly impact seniors and homebound by providing connection to the outside world. We are also accepting donations of usable, durable medical equipment, as well as Ensure/Boost nutritional supplements. If you would like to help with our programs to keep seniors safely in their homes, please call 256-259-3736 for more information.
• Comfort Care Hospice is looking for caring people who want to make a difference in the lives of others by becoming a volunteer. If you are interested in becoming a Comfort Care Hospice volunteer, contact volunteer coordinator Debra Smalley at 256-259-0906.
• Comfort Care Hospice has grief support meetings every third Wednesday, beginning at 11:30 a.m., at Comfort Care Hospice, located at 102 Micah Way, Suite 1100, in Scottsboro. For more information, call 256-259-0906.
• Give the gift of time by becoming an Alacare Hospice volunteer. Enrich your own life while helping someone else. Call 1-888-252-2273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.