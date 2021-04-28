Faye Evans Lusk, 87, went to her Heavenly Home on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Cloverdale Rehab and Nursing Home in Scottsboro.
Mrs. Lusk was born on Aug. 12, 1933 in Jackson County, where she lived her entire life. She was a woman of great faith and a charter member of Faith Covenant Church of God.
She enjoyed cooking, canning, sewing, gardening and working at the church’s thrift store. For many years, she was a childcare provider for several families in the Scottsboro area in which she was highly regarded and highly sought after.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by three sons, William Herbert “Herb” Lusk Jr., James Ricky “Rick” Lusk (Nancy) and Thomas Victor Lusk (Lisa), all of Scottsboro; two daughters, Annette Lusk Butler and Rachel Michelle Lusk, both of Huntsville; sister, Mary Nell Tubbs of Scottsboro; brother, James Ray Evans (Iris) of Skyline; sister-in-law, Evelyn Evans of Scottsboro; grandchildren, Brittany Lusk Puckett, James Travis Lusk (Shannon), Kevin Lusk (Holly) and Andrew Lusk (Jill); great grandchildren, Susanna Mae and Sawyer Puckett, Ava Kate and Everly Lusk, Abigail and Henry Lusk, Lucy Ray and Charlotte Ruth Lusk, Jada and Jessalyn Rose, Mila, Ander and Landon Prince and A.J. and Sadie Washburn.
Mrs. Lusk was preceded in death by her husband, William Herbert “W.H.” Lusk Sr.; parents, Victor and Annie Belle (Gamble) Evans; brother, Homer Evans; granddaughter, Jennifer Leigh Butler and great grandchildren, Destiny and Jaden Rose.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 29, 2021, from 12-2 p.m., with funeral services immediately following at Faith Covenant Church of God, located at 1510 County Park Road in Scottsboro. Pastor Brett Hogland will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Covenant Church of God.
Arrangements entrusted to Rudder Funeral Home. Interment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Scottsboro.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Cloverdale Rehab and Nursing Home and Compassus Hospice for their care and kindness shown to Mrs. Lusk and family over the past few months.
