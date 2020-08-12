Christopher Mark O’Neal, 58 of Bridgeport, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Ray Guess and Marci Gregg officiating.
Mr. O’Neal is survived by his mother, Ernie Ward; sister, Tina (James) Guinn; brothers, Todd Ward and Eddie (Dorothy) O’Neal and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Manuel O’Neal; brother, Charlie Ward; stepmothers, Lula Bell O’Neal and Maggie O’Neal.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.