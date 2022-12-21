Robert Wilson McDaniel, 74 of Woodville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. He was born May 23, 1948.
Robert, known as Bob to friends, was a good soul and was known by most people in Woodville. He worked at Nita’s Mini Mart. If you had ever bought gas at Nita’s there is a good chance he pumped it. He is loved and will be missed.
Robert is survived by his sister, Penny Bates; brother-in-law, Tony Baker and special nieces, Melinda (Mindy) Dulaney (Calvin), Tricia Stewart (Daniel) and Tiffany Bean (Matt).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Buford and Virginia McDaniel; brother, Wayne McDaniel; sister, Jenny Baker and special nephew, Drew McDaniel.
A memorial service was held Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.