Robert Wilson McDaniel, 74 of Woodville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. He was born May 23, 1948.

Robert, known as Bob to friends, was a good soul and was known by most people in Woodville. He worked at Nita’s Mini Mart. If you had ever bought gas at Nita’s there is a good chance he pumped it. He is loved and will be missed.