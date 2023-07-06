Janice Watkins age 53 of Flat Rock, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Crestwood Hospital.  Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2 p.m. in Kerby Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Kennemer Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

  She is survived by her husband, Don Watkins; sons, John Watkins (Brittney), Arthur Watkins (Brandy), Daniel Workmen; daughters, Brandy Steele and Robin Steele; grandchildren, Serenity, Logan, Jonah, Conor and Beaux.

  She was preceded in death by parents, Clyde and Mary Thompson; son, Darryl Watkins; daughter, baby girl.  

Service information

Jul 8
Visitation
Saturday, July 8, 2023
10:00AM-2:00PM
Kerby Funeral Home
17554 AL Hwy 75
Henagar, AL 35978
Jul 8
Service
Saturday, July 8, 2023
2:00PM
Kerby Funeral Home
17554 AL Hwy 75
Henagar, AL 35978
