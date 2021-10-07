Robert Walker, 62 of Flowood, Mississippi, passed away on Oct. 3, 2021 in his home, surrounded by his wife and family.
He was a graduate of Ringgold High School and moved to Stevenson after meeting the love of his life, Melva Jo. He spent over 20 years in Stevenson and moved to Mississippi in 2019.
Robby had a passion for playing guitar, creating beautiful music and paintings. He was best known for his infectious humor and devoted love for his wife and family.
He is survived his wife, Melva Jo Walker; children, Racquel (Jackson) Ross, Robby Walker, Jason McCrary and Jessica (Shun) McDonald; grandchildren, Jack and Hugh Ross, Bella and Delilah Walker, Mykel Meeker, Nashon and Amira McDonald and Makayla McMurrey; great grandson, Lazarus Garcia; siblings, Lori (Tom) Boyd and Steven Walker and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Peggy Walker and brother, Joseph Walker.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Longacre Cemetery in Stevenson.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., at Valley Funeral Home in Stevenson.