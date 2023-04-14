Mr. Larry Johnson, age 69 of Pisgah, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Cumberland Health & Rehab. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 2pm in Kerby Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gerald Venable & Pastor Nicky Harcrow officiating. Burial will follow in Green Haven Memorial Gardens.
Survivors are siblings Wanda Taylor of Trenton, Georgia, Garry Wayne Johnson (Laurie) of Madison; Sharon Littles (Joseph) of Trenton, Georgia, Janice Patterson (Charley) of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee; Nieces and nephews April Johnson of Athens, Christopher Adam Johnson (Bama) of Athens; Great neices and nephews JaWaen Harper of Athens, Chris Johnson of Athens and Katie Ann Johnson. He was preceded in death by parents Hershel and Billie Johnson; brother Rickey Joe Johnson; grandparents Alva Madison Hicks and Jimmie Jewel Catherine Harrow Hicks, James Leander Johnson and Ruby Driver Johnson.