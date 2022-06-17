Jeanine McCrary, 90 of Scottsboro, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital.
Funeral services were held Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Duaine Griggs officiating. Burial followed at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Jeanine is survived by her children, Carol Hale, Johnny McCrary (Judy) and Tina Dean (Kurt); grandchildren, Jacob Leahey, Jordan Leahey, John McCrary and Katy Dean; sisters, Marie Lawrence and Ernestine Cook; brothers, Buford Campbell (Susan) and Stan Campbell (Darlene); sisters-in-law, Gerda Dowdey and Gloria Campbell; several nieces and nephews and special family members, Deby Petty, David Petey Whitehead and Jack Leahey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Otis “Bones” McCrary; son, Jerry Lane McCrary; parents, Ernest and Willie Dean Campbell; son-in-law, Tony Hale; sister, Marilyn Campbell; brothers, Orville Campbell, Eugene Campbell and Ron Campbell and nephew, Roger Cook.
