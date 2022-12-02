Eric Taylor, 31 of Henagar, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Grady Cornelison officiating. Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery.

