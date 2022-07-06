Kimberly Kay Shelton, 58, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022.
She is survived by her mother, Billie Grace Jones; sons, Timothy Trey Chambless and Dustin James Chambless; brothers, Terry Jones and Gerald Jones; and grandchildren, Timothy Trey Chambless Jr., Elijah Caleb Chambless and Kaytlin Chambless.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Jones and brother, Mike Jones.
A memorial service will be held July 9, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m., at The Well Scottsboro, located at 3509 South Broad Street #231 in Scottsboro.
Online condolences may be left at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.