Kimberly Kay Shelton, 58, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022.

She is survived by her mother, Billie Grace Jones; sons, Timothy Trey Chambless and Dustin James Chambless; brothers, Terry Jones and Gerald Jones; and grandchildren, Timothy Trey Chambless Jr., Elijah Caleb Chambless and Kaytlin Chambless.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Jones and brother, Mike Jones.

A memorial service will be held July 9, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m., at The Well Scottsboro, located at 3509 South Broad Street #231 in Scottsboro.

