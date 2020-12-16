Kenneth Daniel Cooper, 74 of Woodville, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at Highlands Medical Center.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial followed in Union Cemetery in Woodville.
Mr. Cooper is survived by his wife, Martha Cooper; children, Peggy Hutcheson (Lannie), Lonnie Cooper (Rebecca) and Alicia Shelton (Bryan); special son-in-law, Dewey Shelton; grandchildren, Amanda Precise (Tyler), Mason Hutcheson (Liz), Emily Lane (Junior), Erin Wheat (Allen), Ashlin Dabbs, Sashia Wilkins (Chris), David Dabbs, Madison Smith, Kensley Shelton, Adrieanna Sprayberry and Brandon Sprayberry; great grandchildren, Leighland Berry, Jessika Berry, Alex Davis, TJ Davis, Emma Lane, Jaxson Lane, Ella Lane, Everly Wheat, Aubree Thompson, Raegan Thompson, Braedyn Thompson; Camryn Wilkins and Oaklynn Abigail Wilkins and a host of nieces, nephews and beloved friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Selina Smith; grandson, Cooper Zachery Shelton; mother, Alma Cooper; father, Leslie Cooper and brothers, Fred Bryant, Henry Bryant, Arthur Bryant and David Bryant.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.