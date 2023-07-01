Joseph Emmitt Barber, 52, of Jasper, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Beth Rowland Barber; his children, Robert Grayson Barber, Joseph Alexander Barber and Lily-Margaret Rowland “Scout” Barber; his parents, George and Patsy Barber; his brother, Andy Barber; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. D.C. Martin and Mr. and Mrs. Joe Emmitt Barber.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Jasper’s First Methodist Church, with the service at 3 p.m. A graveside service will immediately follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Alan Beasley will officiate.
Pallbearers for the service will be The Honorable Henry Allred, Dr. David Gamotis, Chad Hill, Shannon Johnson, Trent Jones and Russ Robertson.
Grant Rolley will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Jody attended Walker High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in commerce and business administration at the University of Alabama, where he was a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity. Jody was employed by Carmeuse Lime and Stone as a controller/financial analyst.
Jody’s greatest joys in life were his wife, his three amazing children, playing tennis and Alabama football.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Jasper’s First Methodist Church Youth Program, 1800 3rd Ave, Jasper, AL 35501.