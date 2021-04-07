John Austin Wann, 87 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Duaine Griggs officiating. Burial will follow at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 1 p.m. until time of service.

Mr. Wann is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Eric and Robin Wann and John and Tina Wann; wife, Geraldine Wann; brother, Porter Wann; grandsons, Bryan Ward, Blake Wann and Jeremy Ward; granddaughters, Lindsay Wann, Lisa Wann and Kayla Ward; granddaughter-in-law, Brittney Wann and great grandchildren, Brantley Wann, Barrett Wann and Chole.

He was preceded in death by his previous wife of 55 years, Carmen Wann; parents, William and Pauline Wann and sisters, Sandy Wann and Deborah Wann.

Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.

