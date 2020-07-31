Betty Jean Wood, 91 of Titus, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Gadsden.
She was born on Dec. 13, 1928 to William McKinley and Clara Brandon Ferguson in Scottsboro. Betty was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and housewife, taking care of her family was her main focus.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Clara Ferguson; husband, William Harold Wood Sr.; grandson, Erik Wood; brothers, Bub Ferguson and C.E. Ferguson and sister, Wanda Fay Ferguson.
She is survived by her children, William Harold Wood Jr. (Betty Jewell), Linda Wood Prewitt (William David), Jeanna Wood Bowman (Michael), James Ricky Wood (Susan) and James Colley Stowell (Linda); grandchildren, Leilani Fuiten, Ginger Wallace, Dane Prewitt, Alisha Bliss Wade, Shawn Bowman, Christopher Brandon Wood, Emily Marie Meagher, Jamie Stowell, Susanna Jordan and Tommy Stowell; 23 great grandchildren and sisters, Joyce Wininger and Jane Proctor.
Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 10 a.m., with funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Harmony United Methodist Church in Titus. Dr. John Brannon will officiate. Graveside committal service to follow in Harmony United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dane Prewitt, Copelin Prewitt, Christopher Wood, Kyle Meagher, Shawn Bowman and Todd Wade.