Jerry McCrary, 70 of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021.
He was a United States Navy veteran. He was a faithful member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Serra Club.
Jerry retired from Memorial North Park Hospital in 2015. Some of the things he will be remembered for was his love, compassion and caring for people; being a huge Alabama football fan; his excellent cooking ability and his love for the outdoors, including fishing, riding his bike and hiking.
His father, Otis McCrary, preceded him in death.
Jerry is survived by his mother, Jeanine McCrary; siblings, Carol (Tony) Hale, Tina (Kurt) Dean and Johnny (Judy) McCrary; nephews, John McCrary, Jacob Leahey and Jordan Leahey; niece, Katy Dean and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests memorial contributions to the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, P.O. Box 1015, Soddy Daisy, TN 37384.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 12 p.m., at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, located at 10786 Dayton Pike in Soddy Daisy, with Monsignor Al Humbrecht officiating.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, at 3 p.m., at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens in Hollywood.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., at Williamson and Sons Funeral Home, located at 8852 Dayton Pike in Soddy Daisy.
Condolences and memories can be shared at www.williamsonandsons.com.