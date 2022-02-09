Arzie “David” Hampton, 90 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Joe David Moore and Rev. Jody Bell officiating. Burial followed in Ingles Cemetery.
Mr. Hampton is survived by his children, Jimmy Hampton (Beverly), Glenda Gail Brooks, Linda Hampton and Kathy Wright (Jon); grandchildren, Scotty Brooks, Haley Hampton Wilson, Kelli Daylaw (Johnna), Dusty Brown (Mark) and Brad Lands (Tonya); great grandchildren, Breanna Simmons, Caitlyn Simmons (David Mejia), Paige Lands and Thomas Lands Jr.; sisters, Beatrice Nichols, Hazel Hampton, Barbara Spencer, Min Tritton (Mike) and Doris Hampton; sisters-in-law, Mildred Henegar and Elizabeth Squires and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Bea Hampton; parents, William Chap Hampton and Julia Adams Hampton; brothers, Leonard Hampton, William Hampton, James Hampton and Preston Hampton; sisters, Mary Lou Smith, Frances Jones and Maggie Riddle; son-in-law, James Houston Brooks and grandson-in-law, James E. Wilson III.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.