John Franklin Steele, 64 of Hollywood, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Long Acre Cemetery in Stevenson with Rev. Jimmy Bohannon officiating.
Mr. Steele is survived by his wife, Sherry Steele; daughters, Janet Acosta (Sergio) and Amy Card (Bobby); son, John Kelly Steele; grandchildren, Savanah Steele, Allison Bailey, Natalee Acosta, Anna Card, Jacob Card, Owen Card and Tyler Card Huffman; brothers, Warney Steele (Joan), Clyde “Luke” Steele (Theresa) and nephews, Durand Steele, Dale Steele, Adam Steele and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Steele; parents, Perry Steele and Sarah Jane Bohannon Steele and nephew, Jeremy Steele.