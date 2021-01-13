Fred Thomas, 90 of Scottsboro, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Thomas was a teacher, coach and principal at Scottsboro High School. Fred played basketball at Jackson County High School, from 1945 until 1948 and then played at Florence State (UNA).
After his time playing basketball, he became an official working junior high, high school and college games for 37 years. He also officiated in the state high school basketball tournament three times and was inducted into the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame in 2015. Fred was a US Navy veteran.
Mr. Thomas is survived by his wife, Louise Frazier Thomas; daughter, Marsha Gogan; son and daughter-in-law, Phillip and Dianne Thomas; four grandchildren, Kevin and Brandy Gogan, Brooke Gogan, Alison Berryhill and Brady Michael Thomas; four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by his son, Michael Thomas; daughter, Melissa Thomas and his parents, Grady and Louella Thomas.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at Agape Baptist Church in Scottsboro with Rev. Donna King officiating. Burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
