Kenneth Brooks, 63 of Bryant, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 2 p.m., at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Kirk Memorial Gardens.
