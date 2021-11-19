Lois Faye Weeks Batey passed away at her residence on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
She was born on Aug. 22, 1950 to James Oliver Weeks and Pluma Roberta Shelton. She was the youngest of 16 children.
Lois is survived by her sister, June Marsh; children, Eddie Dean Batey, Cindy Weeks Grider, Billy Batey (Donna Goolesby Batey), Tammy Batey, Randall Batey (Christian Gordon Batey) and Kevin Batey; 10 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Samuel Edward Batey; her parents and 14 siblings.
She spent her young childhood riding on cotton sacks as her parents and siblings picked cotton. She later picked cotton herself as she got older. She went on to work at several local businesses which included Benham Mills, Dover Mills, Litecraft, Maples Industries and Gann’s Chevron to name a few.
While she was a hard and dedicated worker, a job was a job. Her passion was people. She took in anyone in need. She took in children, adults and families that might have been down on their luck, misplaced or just lost and searching.
She met their basic needs and tried to get them in a better place. Many people have called her house “home” over the years. She enjoyed being a part of a church family and praising the Lord in song.
She was diagnosed with lung cancer almost four years ago. She fought a good fight. She took every opportunity for treatment that she was offered. She fought to live to see the successes of those she had helped and the successes of her own family.
Her fight and determination should serve as a constant source of strength for those whose lives she touched to press onward despite the setbacks and disappointments, because sometimes, it’s the climb.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Tim McPeters officiating. Burial will follow at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., and Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.