Florian Woger, 91, passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday December 22, 2022.
He is survived by his wife Sandra, and many other family members throughout the United States and Europe.
He was very patriotic, loved his country and proudly flew the American Flag at every home he owned.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Florian’s memory to HPH Hospice via Chapters Health Foundation, 3010 W. Azeele Street Suite 120, Tampa, Florida 33609.
Please refer to Brewers Funeral Home website at www.BrewerFuneral.com for complete obituary and service details.
