Nadine Phyllis Hawkins Brockman, 79 of Flat Rock, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Graveside services were held on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at Stacy Cemetery with David Marona and Heath Morton officiating.
She is survived by daughters, Geri Long, Joy Brockman, Donna Stacy (Oscar), Janette Dunn (Rickey) and Jackie Marona (David); grandchildren, Nicci Black (Eric), Kevin Dunn, Ashley Burgess (Tyler), Stephanie Reed (Brock), Savannah Kirby (Keith), Christopher Stacy, Ryan Stacy (Skyler) and Richard Cole (Kerri); great grandchildren, Katelynn Condra, Zeke, Zoe and Ziva Black, Jackson and Levi Burgess, Luke, Sam and Mason Reed, Makenna and Ben Kirby and Mackenzie and Mason Cole; sisters, Barbara Byrd and Sissy Gerasimchik and brother, Kenny Hawkins (Amy).
Mrs. Brockman was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who dedicated her life to caring for her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Jessie and Edna Farmer Hawkins; husband, Donald Eugene Brockman; sister, Rue Ayers and brothers, David, Jerry Wayne and Billy Hawkins.
Please share condolences online at www.cornerstonefuneralchapel.com.