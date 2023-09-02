Mr. James Melvin Culpepper, 92 of Section passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Visitation was held on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, with the funeral being on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Burial was to follow at Macedonia Cemetery.
James is survived by his daughters, Kathy (Phillip) Black, Reda (David) Patterson; son, Rickey Culpepper; grandchildren, Sonia McAllister, Kelly D’Angeles, Semone Swinford, Ashley Paschal; seven great grandchildren; sisters, Ruby Jo Gillespie, Linda Snyder; brother, A.B. Culpepper; stepdaughters, Debbie Evett, Cathy Day; stepsons, Ricky Holder, Eddie Holder; host of nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his father , Frank Culpepper; mother, Arizona Culpepper; siblings, Louise Carson, Emmitt Culpepper, Esta Mae Curtis, Milford Culpepper, Leon Culpepper, Ella Mae Smith, Lilly Ruth Hammonds, Roger Culpepper and Don Culpepper.
Special thanks to his caregivers, Gail, Cherie, Rheta, Aimee, Glenda, and Myra.