Albert Thomas Beeler, 90, of Scottsboro passed away March 20, 2023. The funeral service will be held Friday, March 24, 2023 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11 am until time of service at 2 PM.
Mr. Beeler is survived by his son, Thomas “Mike” Beeler, daughter Melissa (Anthony) McLaughlin all of Scottsboro. Grandchildren, Mary (Travis) Corum of Owens Cross Roads, Kadee Roden, Alison (Austin) Wright and Bo (Kristin) McLaughlin all of Scottsboro. Bonus grandchild Rachel Rice of Memphis. Great children, Lyla and Caleb Corum, Morgan Hathcock, Ruby and Beck Roden, Walter and Stella Wright and Ellie Mc Laughlin. Brother, Hugh Charles Beeler & Wife Susie of Atlanta, Special friend, Blanche Gardner and a host of other beloved family & friends.